Acts of Kindness: Pet detectives searching for 'Layla' after family flees hurricane

A hurricane forced a Marine Corps father, his pregnant wife and young kids to flee their home. Another disaster happened when they stopped in Ashland for gas and food. Their beloved 4-year-old Dachshund, Layla went missing.

The family is heartbroken to be without “their other child.”

Hundreds of people have joined the search for Layla that was spearheaded by a couple of local women and dog lovers. For the last six weeks, they’ve pounded the pavement, trucked through woods and invested lots of time and money trying to get the word out and find Layla.

Their compassion and massive search effort to reunite Layla with her family make them this week’s “Acts of Kindness” honorees.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12