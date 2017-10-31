Trunk-or-Treat draws more than 3,000 trick-or-treaters in Hopewell

More than 3,000 trick-or-treaters eagerly showed up for the first Trunk-or-Treat at the newly-opened Destination Church in Hopewell. The line of eager kids decked out in costumes stretched around the Crossings Shopping Center. The fun was open to anyone, and totally free.

Trick-or-treaters snagged candy from 50 different Halloween displays, including decorated cars and spooky characters, while snacking on hot chocolate and popcorn.

Church organizers said they gave away more than 200,000 pieces of candy.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to engage with our community after celebrating the grand opening of our new facility on Oct. 15,” said Cheri Garton, family life pastor at Destination Church.

Destination Church just opened this month, completely renovating the former USA Discounters space, and they wanted to celebrate with the community.

“Going from temporary campuses to a permanent facility will allow us to be a hub for serving our community. It also allows us plenty of room to grow,” said Bryan Briggs, lead pastor at Destination.

Destination Church is a casual, contemporary, Christian church (you can wear jeans to Sunday services), that began in Colonial Heights in February of 2011. The congregation expanded into one of the fastest growing churches in the country, with campuses in Hopewell and Chester.

Lively Sunday services include a multi-piece band with live music, dynamic lighting, large monitors and an enthusiastic message by an entertaining Pastor Bryan.

“What impressed me the most is the kid’s area,” said Ruenette Hoffman, a mother of three. “[The church] offers a safe, clean and fun environment for our kids, so we can enjoy a stress-free hour and fifteen minutes in service while our kids are learning, making friends and having a blast.”

The church also has a growing following in its teen/pre-teen Verge Student Movement program. Verge draws students in grades six through 12 to discussion groups, activities and other community outreach, with compassionate and responsive mentors dedicated solely to their age-group.

