Trunk-or-Treat draws more than 3,000 trick-or-treaters in Hopewell

More than 3,000 trick-or-treaters eagerly showed up for the first Trunk-or-Treat at the newly-opened Destination Church in Hopewell.More >>
The Hopewell Fire Department’s Hazmat team is monitoring a chemical leak at the Aqualon Division plant on Hercules Road.More >>
David Harrelson has lived in Hopewell for more than 20 years, and crosses the tracks on Winston Churchill Drive near Langston Park Drive every day.More >>
Two teens were arrested Sunday after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, but one suspect remains on the run.More >>
One person is dead and three others were injured in a Petersburg shooting early Saturday morning.More >>
