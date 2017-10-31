Fire destroys back of home in South Richmond

Richmond Fire crews are investigating after a fire destroyed part of a home in South Richmond

It happened Tuesday night on Geneva Drive, not far from the intersection of Hull Street Road and Chippenham Parkway.

Neighbors say the family is okay, the back of the home appears to be destroyed.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information on air and on the NBC12 News app.

