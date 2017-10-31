Henrico to form committee following racist Short Pump MS video

A Henrico family, whose home was plowed into by a suspected reckless driver, claims if they want to move into another unit at their current complex, their rent will increase by nearly 40 percent.More >>
Henrico Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw says he's forming a committee to address issues like racism following the racist Short Pump video.More >>
Two raccoons in Henrico tested positive for rabies last week, making it the fifth and sixth cases of 2017.More >>
An assistant coach at Short Pump Middle is parting ways with the school following the growing concern over a racist video made by some of the football team players.More >>
Police need your help to find a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Henrico on Monday.More >>
