Henrico to form committee following racist Short Pump MS video

What is the next step in helping the community heal, following that disturbing locker room video at Short Pump Middle School? Henrico Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw says he's forming a committee to address issues like racism.

The disturbing video involving middle school's football players sparked genuine outrage.

"My child saw a video of her fellow classmates being humiliated," said one parent at a community meeting following the release of the video.

It moved other allegations to the forefront.

"When black students are being bullied and sexually harassed, you do nothing," claimed a Henrico student at the HCPS school board meeting.

School board chair Beverly Cocke said in a statement to NBC12: "I do believe we will address the systemic concerns. Every child deserves to feel (and to be) safe at school. We have to do better."

"Unfortunately, what we're seeing at Short Pump Middle school is they've created an environment where they have not been clear what is okay...definitely a symptom of what is likely a larger problem," says Tiffany Jana, the CEO of TMI Consulting. It's a Richmond-based firm that focuses on helping companies work on diversity and inclusion.

NBC12 asked what are some of the next steps the school district can take.

"We need rules," she said. "We need structures and we need clear definitions about what behavior is acceptable and what is not. And there must be consequences for allowing that behavior and for that behavior when it happens."

Jana says this isn't only happening in Henrico.

"I feel like the the conversation about diversity, inclusion, unconscious bias...that's something that needs to be in school systems across the country," she said.

She says that conversation needs to start at home.

"It's important to share your values," she said. "We have a great responsibility to our children to inform them about the history of our nation and right now, the present."

Henrico school leaders say when a plan is put in place to address these issues, they will let us know.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12