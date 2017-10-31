Road closures, no parking areas for Richmond Marathon

The Richmond Marathon on Nov. 11 will close numerous roads around the Richmond area, as well as several "no parking" zones.

Restricted parking and detours will begin in the city of Richmond at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and continue through 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Richmond Marathon is in its 40th year, and runners will also take to the streets for a half marathon and 8K.

The following streets will be closed or modified:

Tredegar Street between S. 7th Street and Brown’s Island/2nd Street Connector will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday

Broad Street between Boulevard and N. 12th Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

North Mulberry Street between W. Broad and W. Grace Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

North 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Broad Street between N. 4th Street and Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street Connector from 3 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m.

Longview Drive between Scottview Dr. and Wallow Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Brook Road (southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Forest Hill Avenue (westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and East Main Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Grove Avenue (westbound) between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Monument Avenue (westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Brookland Parkway between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

East Franklin Street between North 2nd and North 6th Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

West Grace Street between Boulevard and North Allen Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.

West Main Street between Belvidere and the Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m.

5th Street between East Grace and Tredegar Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m.

Boulevard (northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Boulevard (southbound) between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.

Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Semmes Avenue (westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill/Roanoke Avenue from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.

North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North 9th Street from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m.

