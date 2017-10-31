Talk-show host Wendy Williams passes out on live TV

Wendy Williams' Halloween costume got the best of her on Tuesday morning as the talk show host passed out on live TV after overheating.

Williams was in the middle of a sentence when she started to stutter, then got wobbly on her feet and then collapsed.

The show, which was live on the East Coast including on CW Richmond, immediately cut to a commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out. I am a champ, and I am back," Williams said after a return from a commercial break, with a loud roar of approval from the audience.

Wendy Williams airs at 3 p.m. on NBC12.

