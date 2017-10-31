Woman dies after striking tree in Louisa

A 62-year-old Louisa woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree on Sunday.

Police say Vallerie M. Staton-Bickley was driving a pick-up truck on Route 208 near the intersection of Route 688 toward the town of Louisa when she crashed.

She was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where she later died.

Gary H. Bickley, 58, was a passenger in the truck and suffered serious injuries. He remains in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

