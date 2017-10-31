2 raccoons test positive for rabies in Henrico

Two raccoons in Henrico tested positive for rabies last week.

On Friday, Henrico Animal Protection police officers were called to the 5200 block of Lee Avenue for a report of several dogs fighting a raccoon. Residents said they had seen a raccoon that appeared to be sick or injured.

Officers were able to capture the raccoon and submitted it to the State Lab for testing, which was positive for rabies.

The dogs are being quarantined at the owner's house.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Colwyck Drive for a dead raccoon that may have been killed by a dog.

That raccoon also tested positive for rabies, and the dog is being quarantined at the owner's home.

These are the fifth and sixth cases of rabies in the county this year.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12