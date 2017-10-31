Legendary Santa tradition continues at the Children's Museum

The Children’s Museum of Richmond is carrying on the tradition of Legendary Santa this year.

He will arrive at the museum’s Central location the day after Thanksgiving and will be there through Christmas Eve.

The museum will also have events such as “Sunrise and Sunset with Santa” and “Tea with Santa at the Hilton Richmond Downtown.” Tickets for those events go on sale Nov. 1.

This year the museum will also have Santa Land, which includes Santa’s Post Office and a rendition of the beloved Miller & Rhoads Fawn Shop. Museum admission price is separate from Santa Land.

