Amtrak slashes prices to D.C.

Amtrak is slashing prices for passengers who are traveling in late November and much of December.

Through Nov. 2, passengers who are traveling between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20 can get a one-way ticket from Richmond to Washington, D.C., for just $19.

Amtrak is also offering one-way discounts from D.C. to several other cities in the northeast in that time period including Philadelphia ($29) and New York City ($47).

The offer includes discounts for travelers from Roanoke, which has Amtrak service for the first time in 40 years.

CLICK HERE for more information on the sale and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12