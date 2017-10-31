Charging phone each night could reduce battery's capacity

NBC12's On Your Side Investigators asked 100 convicted burglars where they first look after breaking into a home. Most of them said drawers and closets as they search for cash, jewelry in guns.More >>
NBC12's On Your Side Investigators asked 100 convicted burglars where they first look after breaking into a home. Most of them said drawers and closets as they search for cash, jewelry in guns.More >>
When we go to bed at night, many of us leave our phone on the charger. When we do, though, it's shortening the battery life.More >>
When we go to bed at night, many of us leave our phone on the charger. When we do, though, it's shortening the battery life.More >>
Reports consistently show that the Richmond area is among the worst for places in the country for allergies.More >>
Reports consistently show that the Richmond area is among the worst for places in the country for allergies.More >>
A father-of-four avoided eviction when he contacted 12 On Your Side after he took a bad fall off his bicycle on Overbrook Road, while hitting a city pothole.More >>
A father-of-four avoided eviction when he contacted 12 On Your Side after he took a bad fall off his bicycle on Overbrook Road, while hitting a city pothole.More >>
Most married couples go through huge changes throughout their lives together. For one Richmond couple, the changes go beyond the typical house, dog and kids.More >>
Most married couples go through huge changes throughout their lives together. For one Richmond couple, the changes go beyond the typical house, dog and kids.More >>