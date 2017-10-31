Man robbed at gunpoint near his Richmond home

Police were on the scene around 1:30 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a victim near his house early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on West 30th Street in a neighborhood off Semmes Avenue.

Officers say a man in a white hoodie robbed the victim at gunpoint and stole his belongings.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

