Gates due in Eastern District of Virginia court

Rick Gates, who was indicted on multiple charges Monday in Robert Mueller's investigation, is due in the Eastern District of Virginia court on Tuesday.

According to CNN, must report at noon for monitoring to check on his house arrest status and the equipment to monitor him.

CNN says Gates and Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort will have to check in daily with law enforcement by phone and will only be allowed to leave their homes to see attorneys, appear at court or for medical needs and religious services.

Monday's indictment says Gates, who has a home in Richmond, used laundered more than $3 million for "personal expenses, including his mortgage, children's tuition and interior decorating."

The 31-page indictment says he transferred the money from offshore accounts to other accounts he controlled.

His house in the city's Near West End neighborhood is worth $1.8 million, according to the indictment. It is currently undergoing renovation.

According to city property records, Gates lived with his family for several years on Hanover Avenue in the Fan until 2007. He then bought the house in the Westmoreland Place subdivision.

Gates is due in court at noon Tuesday.

