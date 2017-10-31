Senior Alert canceled after missing Fairfax woman found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senior Alert canceled after missing Fairfax woman found safe

Nannea Johnson (Source: Virginia State Police) Nannea Johnson (Source: Virginia State Police)
FAIRFAX, VA (WWBT) -

A Senior Alert was canceled Tuesday morning after a missing Fairfax woman was found safe. 

The alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. for Nannea Johnson.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted to social media just after 9 a.m. that she was located. 

 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly