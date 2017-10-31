Bullets hit Chesterfield home with children inside

The Chesterfield Police Department says several bullets hit a home with children inside around midnight Tuesday.

Six people were inside the home on Aldersmead Road, which is off Pocono Drive.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been named.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

