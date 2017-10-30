Benefit concert being held for Chesterfield boy who needs transplant

A boy who beat meningitis two years ago now needs a bone marrow transplant.

William Shepperson survived meningitis when he was 3 years old, but now he faces a potentially deadly blood disorder called Sickle Cell.

However, his younger brother is a match.

Procedures are now moving forward for the surgery to take place. There will be a benefit fundraiser on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Crusade for Christ Christian Church Ministries, 2335 Clearfield St. in Richmond.

