NBC12 / RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week 10

The Richmond Marathon on Nov. 11 will close numerous roads around the Richmond area, as well as several "no parking" zones.More >>
Greg Dortch was named ACC receiver and freshman of the week today despite being lost for the season.More >>
The Texans traded Hermitage alum Duane Brown to the Seahawks, Monday.More >>
Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week ten of the high school football season:More >>
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that no one saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings...More >>
