NBC12 / RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week 10

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week ten of the high school football season:

1) Dinwiddie (9-0, last week #2) - There is a new #1 team in this week’s poll and it’s Dinwiddie. The Generals got a top-12 win over Hopewell last week to remain undefeated.

2) Highland Springs (8-1, last week #3) - Highland Springs won its 8th straight game and also moves up on spot in this week poll.

3) Monacan (9-0, last week #4) – Monacan will try for the first 10-0 season in program history this week. In the meantime, the Chiefs move up on spot in this week’s poll to #3.

4) Manchester (8-1, last week #5) – Manchester knocked off #1 Hermitage in the game of the week and was rewarded with the 4th spot in this week’s poll.

5) Hermitage (9-1, last week #1) – Previously unbeaten Hermitage fell four spots in this week’s poll from #1 to #5 following it’s loss to Manchester, Friday.

6) Thomas Dale (7-2, last week #6) – Thomas Dale remains at #6 in this week’s poll following a 31-point win on the road at Granby.

7) Henrico (7-2, last week #7) – Henrico edged Lee-Davis by a touchdown Friday and remains 7th in this week’s poll.

T-8) LC Bird (6-3, last week #8) - LC Bird beat George Wythe 53-6 on Friday and remains 8th this week. The Skyhawks are the only three-loss team in the poll.

T-8) Varina (7-2, last week #9) – Varina put 63 points on Atlee and moved into a tie for the 8th spot with Bird this week. The Blue Devils play #2 Highland Springs Friday in our game of the week.

10) Louisa (9-0, last week #12) – Louisa moved up two spots in this week’s poll following a 62-27 win over Charlottesville. The Lions will go for an undefeated season Friday at Fluvanna.

11) Goochland (9-0, last week #10) – Goochland won last week but still fell one spot in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs play for their perfect season at home against Amelia.

12) Collegiate (7-1, last week NR) – Collegiate is the newcomer to this poll this week. The Cougars are 7-1.

***Dropping out: Hopewell

