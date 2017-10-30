Hanover Fire crews respond to fire in attic of home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hanover Fire crews respond to fire in attic of home

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover Fire crews are investigating after a house fire Monday night.

It happened in the 9200 block of Chotank Trail, not far from Sliding Hill Road. According to investigators, the fire started in the attic but was quickly knocked down. There are no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

