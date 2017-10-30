Following attempted abduction, Chesterfield police give tips for Halloween safety

A neighborhood is on edge after a man with a machete allegedly attempted to abduct a young girl, just days before Halloween.

Police say Erick Antonio Reyes was intoxicated and exposed himself when he tried to kidnap the girl, while also threatening her with a machete.

With Halloween just a day away, Chesterfield police are asking families to stick together.

"Ce do need adults to accompany children this Halloween, as well as any Halloween," said Corporal Tim Lamb. "There's truth in the phrase 'there is safety in numbers.'"

For parents, police say its all about keeping a close eye on their children as they go door-to-door for treats.

"Not just send them down the cul-de-sac to random doors, but actually see them walk up to every door and witness the interaction between the children and the adults."

Officers plan to stop by neighborhoods while they're on patrol. They are still investigating what happened Saturday, asking anyone who might know more to come forward.

Through an interpreter on Monday, Reyes asked the judge: "It's just their word against mine, even if it's a lie?" He will be back in court in December.

