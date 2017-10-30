Following attempted abduction, Chesterfield police give tips for Halloween safety

The Chesterfield Police Department says several bullets hit a home with children inside around midnight Tuesday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says several bullets hit a home with children inside around midnight Tuesday.More >>
A grieving Henrico mother is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot and killed in Norfolk Friday night.More >>
A grieving Henrico mother is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot and killed in Norfolk Friday night.More >>
A neighborhood is on edge after a man with a machete allegedly attempted to abduct a young girl, just days before Halloween.More >>
A neighborhood is on edge after a man with a machete allegedly attempted to abduct a young girl, just days before Halloween.More >>
Chesterfield Police continue to investigate a crash that occurred earlier this month after one of the drivers involved died from his injuries.More >>
Chesterfield Police continue to investigate a crash that occurred earlier this month after one of the drivers involved died from his injuries.More >>
A 20-year-old was arrested in Philadelphia on Sunday and charged in the Oct. 19 shooting at Virginia State University.More >>
A 20-year-old was arrested in Philadelphia on Sunday and charged in the Oct. 19 shooting at Virginia State University.More >>