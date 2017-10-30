Cases dismissed for 9 after arrests in Charlottesville KKK rally

A judge dismissed the cases of nine counter-protesters arrested following a KKK rally at the Jackson monument in Charlottesville.

According to WVIR, the nine people were charged with obstructing free passage, trying to prevent the KKK members from entering Justice Park (formerly known as Jackson Park).

Two people, Morgan Katherine Niles and Erika Jenna Ries, were both found guilty of obstruction of justice. They were sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

