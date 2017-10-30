PHOTO: Man robs Wells Fargo Bank in Henrico

Police need your help to find a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Henrico on Monday.

It happened in the 8100 block of Brook Road around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect, identified as Ward Royal, entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. He then left with the money. No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

Royal is wanted for bank robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery. Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you know where Royal is.

