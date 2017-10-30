Assistant coach parts ways with Short Pump school after racist video

An assistant coach at Short Pump Middle School is no longer on the job. It comes after the offensive locker room video NBC12 first broke and has been following for more than a week.

As even more details are surfacing, NBC12 has now uncovered a claim of another racially charged situation in the locker room, which allegedly occurred weeks before the controversial Snapchat video surfaced. A parent of a former football player believes action should have been taken much sooner.

"'Where was the supervision' is what I asked for … Where was it?" Amelia Flinn asked while addressing the Henrico Board of Education.

She has serious concerns about Short Pump Middle School.

"They had a kid literally going up to people saying ‘I dare you to say the N word. I dare you to call me the N word.' Apparently, that kid wasn't of color so I don't understand what the point was,” Flinn said.

She says her son, a football player at the time, gave in.

"I was like … why? He was like 'well I did it. What can I say now?'" she explained.

One night after a football game, she was told it happened again - this time leading to a black player punching her son in the face. A racially-charged fight unfolded in the same locker room, two weeks before the offensive Snapchat video.

"I want supervision. I want the school to acknowledge that they are responsible for not picking up the fact that there were stuff going on in the locker rooms when they should have had adults in there,” Flinn added.

NBC12 has learned an assistant coach is now gone and players are no longer allowed in the locker room without an adult. Last week, the superintendent weighed in on the locker room behavior.

"The behavior has been described by some as horseplay, some as bullying, some as criminal behavior...but regardless of how you describe it, it's unacceptable,” Dr. Patrick Kinlaw said.

Finn's son is now sitting the rest of the season off the team.

"I don't teach my kids that they get to be better than you because of the color of your skin or you’re better than them,” she said.

A school spokesperson says he's looking into the fight Finn mentioned. The assistant coach who parted ways was only on the job for five weeks.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12