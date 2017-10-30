Parents upset after Paw Patrol Fall Festival abruptly canceled

Parents reached out to NBC12 after a Paw Patrol Fall Festival event was abruptly canceled on Saturday.

Paw Patrol is a popular television show on Nickelodeon. The festival was supposed to have several of the characters there for children to meet.

Theresa Hicks spent $25.00 in August on two adult tickets and a VIP ticket for her two-and a half- year old little girl. The VIP ticket meant her baby could meet the Paw Patrol characters even before the festival began.

“She she was going to go meet Sky which is the girl Paw Patrol,” Hicks said. “They had advertised she would be there.”

Hicks said on Friday, something told her to look at the festival’s Facebook and event page.

“I looked under the event and it wasn't long before the first person said no characters were going to be there,” Hicks said.

Hicks reached out to the event's organizers, who told her the characters wouldn't be there because of trademark issues, but the festival would still be held.

“I'm not coming to a fall festival - there are fall festivals everywhere - if there is no paw patrol characters there,” Hicks said. “But they ended up canceling the entire festival.”

According to the event page, a woman named Amy Timberlake was the organizer. NBC12 emailed Timberlake and called her at the number listed on the site. That number went to an answering machine for a business identifying itself as "Gift Baskets and Candy Bouquets."

NBC12 went to where Timberlake works. We spoke with another employee, who said she'd let her know we were looking for her. She also said it was a big misunderstanding and customers would get their money back.

That's what Hicks is hoping for, since she hasn't gotten a refund yet.

Meadow Event Park says, "It was a privately held event. The Meadow Event Park simply rented the facility.”

After our story aired, Timberlake released the following statement:

To answer your question, Yes the festival was canceled. We were notified in less than 36hrs of the event that we would need to cease & desist our event and that no characters would be allowed to participate, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, which we are prohibited from discussing at this time. All ticket purchases will be refunded according to the manner with which they paid. The refund process began in earnest yesterday and we hope to have all refunds completed within the next 10 business days. This is a process and we are diligently working to make this timeline happen. Respectfully, Amy Timberlake

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12