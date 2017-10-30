Upgrade led to error in some Mega Millions tickets

The Virginia Lottery says an error occurred while it was upgrading it's gaming system on Friday.

A small number of Mega Millions tickets were sold incorrectly for Friday's jackpot, instead of this Tuesday's. The Lottery says all Mega Millions tickets sold between 10:45 p.m. and 11:51 p.m. Friday will be honored, including any prizes.

The price of the ticket and the price of a replacement ticket will be refunded to those players.

If you have any questions, call the Virginia Lottery at 692-7778.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12