Meet the candidates for lieutenant governor

Talk about a tight race - the race for lieutenant governor could go either way.

Polls have shown Democrat Justin Fairfax leading Republican Jill Vogel by just one to three points, less than the margin of error.

NBC12 sat down with both candidates and asked them what they would do about Virginia's most pressing issues.

Justin Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor who ran for Attorney General in 2013. Now, he's running for lieutenant governor, hoping to raise minimum wage to $15 and improve job training to fill Virginia's vacant skilled labor jobs.

"These are jobs that require a high school diploma but less than a four-year degree. There are 175,000 of those jobs that are open today," said Fairfax.

Fairfax says he'd work to increase education funding and teacher salaries. He wants to expand Medicaid, emergency mental health services and gun control.

"Ninety percent of Americans support universal background checks, and so, we believe that is a commonsense step we should take," said Fairfax. "Also limiting these high capacity magazines, some of which were used in many of these mass shootings."

As Vice-Chair of the Planned Parenthood Metropolitan Washington Action Fund, Fairfax is pro-choice on abortion.

"We saw with these TRAP laws that were implemented going back to 2011, those were meant to reduce access to reproductive services. We're trying to make progress in untangling those laws," Fairfax said.

State Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel has worked as an ethics attorney and as counsel for the Republican National Committee and President Bush's Energy Department. She has served as a state senator for ten years. She's proud of working to legalize medical marijuana for people with epilepsy, and her work on the budget.

"I was able, working through my finance sub-committee, to solve that compensation crisis to help those who work in public safety to get healthy salary increases," Vogel said.

Vogel says she'll work to allow more insurance companies to compete for your business in Virginia with an aim toward lowering rates. She is pro-life on abortion and fights for gun rights.

"Some legislation that I have championed has been related to victims of domestic violence, trying to make it easier for women to protect themselves," said Vogel.

Vogel says she'll aim to reduce business taxes and burdensome regulations, and, unlike Republican candidate for Governor Ed Gillespie, she has aligned herself with President Trump.

"I will work with anybody who will work with me. And I do not see how you can run for office in Virginia and say you're not going to be willing to work with this administration," said Vogel.

Virginia voters choose the governor and lieutenant governor individually. They could vote for a governor from one party and a lieutenant governor from another party or the same party. For example, when Democrat Tim Kaine was governor, Republican Bill Bolling was the Lieutenant governor.

