Manafort's former business partner has home in Richmond

The former business partner of Paul Manafort who was indicted Monday on multiple charges owns a home in Richmond.

The indictment says Rick Gates used more than $3 million for "personal expenses, including his mortgage, children's tuition and interior decorating" at his Richmond home.

The 31-page indictment says he transferred the money from offshore accounts to other accounts he controlled.

His house in the city's Near West End neighborhood is worth $1.8 million, according to the indictment. It is currently undergoing renovation.

According to city property records, Gates lived with his family for several years on Hanover Avenue in the Fan until 2007. He then bought the house in the Westmoreland Place subdivision.

Workers at the home Monday morning were seen putting bricks around the chimney while scaffolding filled the yard.

"They've been working on this house for a while," said neighbor Bevin Kehoe, who passes by the home almost daily.

Residents say a couple of police cars patrol the normally quiet street and officers talk to neighbors about what's going on. Many were surprised to hear about the Richmond connection to an international story.

"It makes me more aware," said Kehoe. "I'll just watch extra carefully, because there's something new coming out every 10 minutes."

Gates attended the College of William & Mary and got his master's degree in public policy from George Washington University.

According to the New York Times, he met Manafort more than three decades ago as an intern at a big Washington consulting firm.

He told the New York Times in June - long before the indictment - that "everything was done legally and with the approval of our attorneys. Nothing to my knowledge was ever done inappropriately."

Both Gates and Manafort turned themselves in on Monday.

Their indictments are the first in Robert Mueller's investigation, which is investigating possible coordination between the President Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

NBC12's Ashley Monfort contributed to this report.

