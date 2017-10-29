Driver facing reckless driving charge after SUV hits Henrico apartment

Henrico Police say the person who drove an SUV into an apartment building will face a reckless driving charge.

The crash happened on Mayland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers on scene told an NBC12 photojournalist that nobody was injured.

A building inspector responded to the scene to examine the damage.

