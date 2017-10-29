Report: Pollution in James River decreasing

A report by the James River Association says pollution in the river has decreased over the past two years.

The river earned a B-minus rating, compared to the C-grade it received ten years ago.

The report focuses on four categories: fish and wildlife, habitat, pollution reductions, and protection and restoration actions.

"Fish and wildlife populations depend on habitat to provide their critical needs for life. The greatest factor affecting the quality of habitat and wildlife in the James River basin is the amount of pollution that enters our waterways, ultimately flowing into the James," the report said.

Strong improvements were made in made in the smallmouth bass and oyster populations, as well as tidal water quality.

The James River is Virginia's largest source of drinking water.

