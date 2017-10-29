Driver in hospital after truck overturns on I-95 S in Prince George

A driver is currently in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 South on Sunday.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 South at mile marker 39, near Route 604, around 2:27 p.m. Police say a pickup truck ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

