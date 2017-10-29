Driver in hospital after truck overturns on I-95 S in Prince George

Louisa Public Schools are closed on Monday due to numerous schools being without power.More >>
Louisa Public Schools are closed on Monday due to numerous schools being without power.More >>
Publix is set to open its seventh and eights stores in Central Virginia this week.More >>
Publix is set to open its seventh and eights stores in Central Virginia this week.More >>
A driver is currently in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 South on Sunday.More >>
A driver is currently in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 South on Sunday.More >>
The sheriff's office received a call around 6 p.m. about an intoxicated man inside his home on Judes Ferry Road.More >>
The sheriff's office received a call around 6 p.m. about an intoxicated man inside his home on Judes Ferry Road.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>