Family displaced after flames rip through roof of Chesterfield home

A family will be displaced after flames tore through a roof of their Chesterfield home early Sunday afternoon.

Crews received a call for a fire in the 700 block of Scottingham Terrace around 12:10 p.m. When they arrived on the scene six minutes later, they saw a fire coming from the roof. They also saw significant damage to the attic and second floor of the home.

Three residents will be staying with family. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

