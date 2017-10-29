Tropical Storm Philippe nears the U.S. East Coast

The 16th named tropical system of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was classified as of Saturday's 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Philippe is a minimal tropical storm and is moving very quickly to the northeast and stays offshore.

Tropical moisture associated with Philippe is expected to interact with the developing storm along the U.S. East Coast tonight into tomorrow bringing very heavy rain and powerful winds to the northeastern United States. While Virginia will see rain on the order of 0.50" to 1.5" and wind gusts topping 30 mph at times (40+ near the coast) by tonight and early tomorrow, this will not be directly related to Philippe.

Here is a look at the rainfall totals anticipated across the eastern U.S. through tomorrow. The heaviest totals will be up in the northeast where Philippe's moisture will be entrained into a separate, more powerful low tracking through that region.

