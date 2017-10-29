NBC News/WSJ Poll: Pres. Trump's approval rating drops to lowest point

President Donald Trump's job-approval rating has dropped to the lowest point of his presidency, and about half of voters want their vote in the 2018 midterms to be a message for more Democrats in Congress to check Trump and congressional Republicans, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans say they approve of President Trump's performance, while 58 percent disapprove. His approval rating went down five points since September.

Trump’s previous low in approval in the national NBC/WSJ poll was 39 percent back in May.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll was conducted between Oct. 23 to Oct. 26 and consisted of 900 adults. It has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points. The margin of error for the 753 registered voters interviewed in the poll is plus-minus 3.6 percentage points.

Nearly half of them were reached by cellphone.

