Senator Marco Rubio to campaign for Ed Gillespie

Senator Marco Rubio will be in Virginia on Monday to lend his support for Republican Ed Gillespie.

Rubio has a base of support in Virginia, especially in the northern part of the state where this event is scheduled. The Florida senator won Virginia's northern counties during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

The GOTV event will be held at 7 p.m. at 42669 Trade West Drive in Sterling.

