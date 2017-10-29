Former attorney general campaigns for Ralph Northam

Election Day is a little more than one week away.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is in Richmond campaigning for Ralph Northam and the Democratic ticket.

They visited churches and will be attending the governor's GOTV Event with Millenial Leaders at 1 p.m. at Blue Bee Cider, located at 1320 Summit Avenue.

Holder also made stops in Norfolk and Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12