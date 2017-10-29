Fire breaks out at Chesterfield apartment

A fire broke out at an apartment in Chesterfield on Saturday night.

The assistant fire chief said they were called out to the 800 block of Boulder Spring Drive just before 9 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

No one was hurt, and the assistant fire chief said the damage was contained to one apartment. There is no word if anyone was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12