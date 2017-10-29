Heavy police presence in Powhatan

A man was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Powhatan, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office received a call around 6 p.m. about an intoxicated man inside his home on Judes Ferry Road. Deputies say his wife called in about the incident after the man fired off rounds outside of his home.

The man was taken to the hospital, and there is currently no word on his condition.

The situation involved a huge police presence, and a viewer says streets were blocked off in the area.

