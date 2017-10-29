Heavy police presence in Powhatan

The sheriff's office received a call around 6 p.m. about an intoxicated man inside his home on Judes Ferry Road.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says more than $210 million is set aside to battle wintry conditions this year.
Powhatan deputies have arrested a man in connection with making fictitious calls that prompted two schools to lockdown.
