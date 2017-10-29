Police: Missing Suffolk man in need of medicine

Police need the public's help finding a missing Suffolk man in need of medication.

Matthew Anderson, 32, left his home on Spruce Street Saturday morning to meet someone, and he did not come back, according to WAVY. Police say Anderson needs medicine that he does not have with him.

Anderson is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing brown corrective lenses.

Anyone with any information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

