Car smashes into building in South Richmond

A car smashed into a building in Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

This happened around 1 a.m. along Cowardin and Semmes avenues. Crews were on the scene for hours, cleaning up the damage to the car and the building.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or will be facing charges.

