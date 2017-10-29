Chesterfield police: Machete-wielding man charged with attempted abduction

Chesterfield police say a machete-wielding man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with attempting to abduct a little girl.

Erick Antonio Reyes, 44, was arrested on Saturday after officers received a call for a disturbance involving an intoxicated man with a machete in the 6200 block of Sloan Court.

After investigating, officers determined that Reyes exposed himself to the victim and tried to abduct her as she was walking near her apartment.

Police say Reyes brandished a machete when he was confronted by the victim's family.

Reyes is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond and is charged with attempted abduction with intent to defile, indecent liberties, indecent exposure, brandishing a machete, and drunk and public.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

