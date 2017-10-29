Chesterfield police: Machete-wielding man charged with attempted abduction

Chesterfield police say a machete-wielding man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with attempting to abduct a little girl.More >>
Chesterfield residents who are angry and confused over a proposal that could bring thousands of jobs are planning a neighborhood meeting on Saturday.
A missing 91-year-old woman who has medical issues has been found safe.
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on Friday.
Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say assaulted a Walmart worker.
