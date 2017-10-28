Former Richmond-area football player killed in Norfolk shooting

A former Richmond-area football player was found dead in Norfolk Friday night, and another is charged in his death.

Police were called to an apartment on Hayes Street around 6 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area, WAVY reports.

When officers arrived, Nicholas Ackies, 18, of Richmond, was found dead inside.

Ackies was a freshman at Norfolk State University and a defensive lineman for the NSU Football team. He previously played for Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico.

"Nick was always full of life; he was a very energetic guy," said Douglas Freeman football coach Mike Henderson. "It's hard to imagine him not being here."

Police have arrested Jaquan Anderson, 22, for the shooting. He is now charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anderson previously played football for the NSU Spartans and L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.

NSU Athletics Director Marty L. Miller expressed his condolences regarding the loss of Ackies:

“This is such a tragic situation. Our prayers are with Nick’s family during this very difficult time,” Miller said. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”

The NSU Football team held a moment of silence to honor Ackies at Saturday’s Homecoming game.

Coach Henderson said school officials were made aware of the death - they will have "some people in place to talk to the kids."

