No serious injuries when bleachers collapse at fire dept. festival

People escaped serious injuries when bleachers collapsed at a volunteer fire department festival.

According to the Caroline District Chief Joe Davenport, a woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the collapse Saturday.

Two other people also had minor injuries.

The bleachers at the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fall festival and parade were cordoned off following the collapse.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

