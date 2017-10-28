Election offices open Saturday for in-person absentee voting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Saturday marks one of two weekend opportunities for Virginia voters to cast an in-person absentee ballot.

All election offices will be open Saturday, as well as the following Saturday, Nov. 4, for Virginia residents who are qualified to vote absentee. In-person absentee voting also is available during local registrars' normal business hours.

There are 20 qualifying reasons to vote absentee, including illness, pregnancy, a long commute that would keep you from getting to the polls, and more. A full list can be found online .

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail. The Department of Elections said in a news release that voters should apply well ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

