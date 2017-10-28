One dead, three injured in Petersburg shooting

One person is dead and three others were injured in a Petersburg shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Sycamore Street at Franklin Street around 2:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was flown to VCU Medical Center. Two others were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

The extent of the other persons injuries is unclear.

Currently police have no suspects or motives in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

