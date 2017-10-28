Two arrested, charged in string of burglaries

Saturday marks one of two weekend opportunities for Virginia voters to cast an in-person absentee ballot.More >>
Saturday marks one of two weekend opportunities for Virginia voters to cast an in-person absentee ballot.More >>
One person is dead and three others were injured in a Petersburg shooting early Saturday morning.More >>
One person is dead and three others were injured in a Petersburg shooting early Saturday morning.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Two men have been charged in string of burglaries in Hanover County Friday.More >>
Two men have been charged in string of burglaries in Hanover County Friday.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>
Like many players, elementary school is where the chase began. But while his peers could focus on speed, strength and routes, Sepp Shirey had another hurdle - playing with cerebral palsy.More >>
Understanding how the brain works has helped a Connecticut doctor develop a way of treating ADHD by cognitive discipline.More >>
Understanding how the brain works has helped a Connecticut doctor develop a way of treating ADHD by cognitive discipline.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>