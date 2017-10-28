Two arrested, charged in string of burglaries

Two men have been charged in string of burglaries in Hanover County Friday.

Stephen Denekas, 28, or Fredericksburg and Kevin Henderson, 22, of Fredericksburg are both charged with residential burglary, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

According to police, the men are responsible for three burglaries that happened on Beaver Den Lane, Tyler Station Road and Katy Lane on Friday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

