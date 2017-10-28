High school football scoreboard - Oct. 27th

Manchester handed Hermitage its first loss in our Game of the Week. Elsewhere, Dinwiddie stayed perfect, Henrico held off Lee-Davis, and Highland Springs pulled away from Patrick Henry.More >>
Monacan remained undefeated with a win over Midlothian, while James River cruised past Cosby. Varina kept rolling with a win over Atlee, Thomas Dale topped Granby, while Mills Godwin shut out Douglas Freeman. Elsewhere, Deep Run held off Glen Allen, Matoaca came back to beat Prince George, Petersburg upset Meadowbrook, and Huguenot took care of Clover Hill.More >>
Sepp Shirey, born with cerebral palsy, rushed for an 80 yard score on Friday night in Atlee's loss to Varina.More >>
Here is the high school football scoreboard for games played on Friday, October 28th:More >>
