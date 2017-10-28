High school football scoreboard - Oct. 27th

Monacan remained undefeated with a win over Midlothian, while James River cruised past Cosby. Varina kept rolling with a win over Atlee, Thomas Dale topped Granby, while Mills Godwin shut out Douglas Freeman. Elsewhere, Deep Run held off Glen Allen, Matoaca came back to beat Prince George, Petersburg upset Meadowbrook, and Huguenot took care of Clover Hill.