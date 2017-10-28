High school football scoreboard - Oct. 27th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football scoreboard - Oct. 27th

Here is the high school football scoreboard for games played on Friday, October 27th:

Manchester 26, Hermitage 20
Dinwiddie 24, Hopewell 6
Highland Springs 42, Patrick Henry 20
Monacan 41, Midlothian 7
L.C. Bird 53, George Wythe 6
Granby 55, Thomas Dale 24
Henrico 27, Lee-Davis 20
Varina 63, Atlee 21
Goochland 56, Prince Edward 8
Louisa 62, Charlottesville 27
Mills Godwin 16, Douglas Freeman 0
Thomas Jefferson 62, William Campbell 34
Petersburg 20, Meadowbrook 13
Deep Run 39, Glen Allen 33
James River 49, Cosby 10
Matoaca 28, Prince George 21
J.R. Tucker 35, John Marshall 22
Appomattox 56, Colonial Heights 8
Hanover 56, Armstrong 18
Huguenot 31, Clover Hill 21
Powhatan 28, Albemarle 20
Nottoway 28, Amelia 22
Essex 35, Washington & Lee 0
York 41, New Kent 15
Courtland 48, Caroline 0
King William 39, West Point 26
Roanoke Catholic 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

