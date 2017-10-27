Petersburg community on edge after recent break-ins

Petersburg neighbors say they're seeing more crime after several break-ins near the city's Central Park area.

Michael Campbell has lived near Central Park in Petersburg for years and says he hasn't been the victim of a crime...until recently. He says he was heading to work when he found his right car window shattered and the items in his glove compartment were strewn around.

The kicker is Campbell parks under a street lamp every night.

"I park there…so it's not too dark and secluded. I thought that'd be a deterrent,” Campbell said.

Campbell says he never leaves valuables in his car.

"Thankfully, I was fortunate not to have anything stolen," he said.

If only that were the case for Campbell’s nearby neighbor, Glenn Noe.

"I used to sit out on the porch, but now I'm looking around, it's just not comfortable,” Noe said.

Intruders kicked in his door and “stole my computer, TV, handgun, title to my vehicle and cordless power tools,” Noe explained.

Petersburg Police say there's only been one home invasion and one car break in for the entire month of October, but Campbell says there's been other smash-and-grab attempts. Noe says someone not only smashed his cousin's car window on that block, but he was also the victim of a second home invasion just days later.

"I thought this area of Petersburg is safe, and apparently it isn't,” Noe said.

Police have increased their presence in the area, but not because of crime. They say they’ve patrolled more often because of speeding.

Police say it’s imperative to report crime, even if no valuables were lost. The number to call is 732-4222.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12