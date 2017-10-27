Petersburg community on edge after recent break-ins

Petersburg neighbors say they're seeing more crime after several break-ins near the city's Central Park area.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department arrested a man they say was captured on video firing shots from a street corner in September.
A Facebook post about a teacher fighting a student at Hopewell High School is a hoax.
Petersburg Police need your help to identify the suspect after a commercial burglary at the Tread Setters on Puddle Dock Road.
Patients at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell are being evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor.
