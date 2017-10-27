Police: motorcyclist crashes after pursuit on I-295

Virginia State Police say charges are pending against a motorcyclist after a pursuit on I-295 on Friday.

Police say a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over around 7:23 p.m., but the suspect did not stop. The pursuit ended in a crash near Exit 41, Chamberlayne Road.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center. Medical Personnel checked out the trooper at the scene.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12