Missing 91-year-old woman with medical issues found safe

A missing 91-year-old woman who has medical issues has been found safe.

Mildred Bowman Sadler went missing on Oct. 26 around noon from Colonial Heights. She called a neighbor later that night, saying she was in Powhatan. She was spotted on Friday at a Golden Skillet in Chatham, Virginia around 4:25 p.m.

Sadler was located in Hillsville, Virginia, according to the AWARE Foundation.

