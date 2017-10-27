Missing 91-year-old woman with medical issues found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 91-year-old woman with medical issues found safe

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mildred Sadler (Source: Colonial Heights Police) Mildred Sadler (Source: Colonial Heights Police)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

A missing 91-year-old woman who has medical issues has been found safe.

Mildred Bowman Sadler went missing on Oct. 26 around noon from Colonial Heights. She called a neighbor later that night, saying she was in Powhatan. She was spotted on Friday at a Golden Skillet in Chatham, Virginia around 4:25 p.m.

Sadler was located in Hillsville, Virginia, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly