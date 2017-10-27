Colonial Heights Police: Missing woman needs medication

Colonial Heights Police need your help to find a missing 91-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Mildred Bowman Sadler went missing on Oct. 26 around noon from Colonial Heights. She called a neighbor later that night, saying she was in Powhatan. She was spotted on Friday at a Golden Skillet in Chatham, Virginia around 4:25 p.m.

Sadler is driving in a 1999 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 2 door, with Virginia license plate VCW4023. She is 5’4” tall, about 98 pounds, has hazel eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved light colored shirt and long pants light in color.

Police say she has medical issues and needs medications.

If you see Sadler, call 911.

