Virginia will have close call with big late-weekend Nor'easter

We've been talking about the potential for a significant coastal system developing on our weathercasts this week.

The combo of a cold front, upper-level energy and tropical moisture will all come together for rapid storm development off the mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday and Sunday night.

Virginia will probably be spared significant impacts, since the storm will become strongest when it's north of our latitude.

New Jersey north to interior New England will be most vulnerable to substantial weather impacts (wind, heavy rain) from late Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.

Here's the setup:

Here are the model forecast maps for Sunday through Monday morning:

The big takeaway for Virginia will be a cold day Sunday, with sharply falling temperatures and lots of mist and drizzle in the afternoon after more substantial rain in the morning.

We'll keep watching the model trends on this for any changes into the weekend. As always, a friendly reminder to keep the NBC12 weather app handy, and be sure to check in for the latest online at NBC12.com and on TV.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12